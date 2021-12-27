Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 833,033 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.31.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

