Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. 1,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,623,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIPO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hippo alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.67.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Assaf Wand purchased 40,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Mccathron purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.