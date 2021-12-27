Honest Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Honest has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1,977.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07945193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00078692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,723.63 or 0.99817011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.