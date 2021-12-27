Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 858.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 187,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,064,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $205.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

