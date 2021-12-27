Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $886.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post $886.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $829.00 million and the highest is $952.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $267.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $17.35 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

