Hot Cross Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.99 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $43.99 million and $3.68 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00063030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.79 or 0.07873550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,763.41 or 0.99946644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars.

