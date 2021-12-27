Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.93

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.7373 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

