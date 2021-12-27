Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

HII stock opened at $182.21 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

