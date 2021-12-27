Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.46

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.46 and last traded at $95.45, with a volume of 20110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 399,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,719,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.