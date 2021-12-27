Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Holdings Increased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,550 shares during the period. Hydrofarm Holdings Group makes up about 1.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.67% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,455,000 after buying an additional 397,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $95.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.