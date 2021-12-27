Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €509.50 ($578.98) and last traded at €506.50 ($575.57). Approximately 2,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €504.50 ($573.30).

HYQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €514.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €516.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 91.54.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

