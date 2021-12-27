Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.31. 13,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,659,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

