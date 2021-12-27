I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.0813 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $434.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00298551 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003943 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,308,270 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

