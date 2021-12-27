ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.76

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 4467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0837 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

