ICON (ICX) Price Up 45.8% Over Last Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $84.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 693,430,851 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
