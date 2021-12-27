Ignition Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 51% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ignition has a total market cap of $15,466.97 and $4.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 47% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,149.32 or 0.99670940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00060693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00033685 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $753.79 or 0.01468846 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,505,495 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,322 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.