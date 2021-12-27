II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $816.42 Million

Brokerages predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $816.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $823.00 million. II-VI posted sales of $786.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,231 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $67.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

