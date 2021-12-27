Illuvium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.88 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $1,132.09 or 0.02251641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $727.81 million and approximately $38.88 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.84 or 0.07949383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.07 or 0.99788191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007708 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

