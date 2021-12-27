IMA Wealth Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 307.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $104,802,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $296.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day moving average of $234.23. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $741 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

