ImageCoin Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $91,231.83 and approximately $82,724.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,958,958 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

