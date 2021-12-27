IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 20,109 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMARA alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $16,714.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 201,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,658. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.00. IMARA Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.