IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells $49,527.83 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMARA alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,714.70.

Shares of IMARA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 201,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.00. IMARA Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMRA shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.