IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.46

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

A number of research firms have commented on IMIAY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get IMI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.49.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.