IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $49.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49. IMI has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

