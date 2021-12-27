Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Hits $1.86 on Top Exchanges

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $83.69 million and $802,381.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.84 or 0.07949383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.07 or 0.99788191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

