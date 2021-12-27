Impossible Finance One Day Volume Tops $47,353.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $47,353.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.24 or 0.07877149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00077365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,735.07 or 1.00062983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

