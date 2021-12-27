Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Sells $441,000.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.