ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

