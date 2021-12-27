ING Groep NV Purchases New Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $494.65 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $310.62 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

