ING Groep NV Takes Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in DISH Network by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $4,946,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.