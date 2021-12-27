ING Groep NV Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $110.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

