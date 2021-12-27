Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Ingredion stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

