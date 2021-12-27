Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

INGXF stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1431 per share. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.51%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

