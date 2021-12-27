Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.96

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 3335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -69.51%.

Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

