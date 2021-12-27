Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.82% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 1.6% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.8% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 440.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $37.26 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96.

