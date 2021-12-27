Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 105,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,828,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 539,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

