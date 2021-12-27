Insider Buying: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Purchases 36,700 Shares of Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $239,651.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 1,300 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $8,580.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 703 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $4,562.47.

On Thursday, December 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 7,563 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $48,478.83.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,118 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64.

On Thursday, November 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 6,557 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $42,620.50.

NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 288,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TARA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 125.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 64,473 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

