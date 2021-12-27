Insider Selling: Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Sells 393,700 Shares of Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AUD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.57. 363,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Audacy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Audacy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Audacy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Audacy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Audacy by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.