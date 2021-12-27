Insider Selling: Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Sells 393,700 Shares of Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AUD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.57. 363,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Audacy
Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.