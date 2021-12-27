Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Sells 1,626 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $50,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Hunter Westbrook sold 600 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $18,270.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Hunter Westbrook sold 4,576 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $139,339.20.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00.

NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.12. 21,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,935. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.43.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after buying an additional 586,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

