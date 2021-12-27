Insider Selling: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells 5,666 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83.

Shares of IMRA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 201,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,658. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 88.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

