Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells 20,183 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE KEYS traded up $6.50 on Monday, reaching $207.93. The stock had a trading volume of 868,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $208.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

