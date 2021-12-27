Insider Selling: Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Sells 459,700 Shares of Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $445,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paul Edward Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Paul Edward Walker sold 37,570 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $49,592.40.

MTCR traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $0.66. 20,080,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,929. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. Metacrine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCR. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

