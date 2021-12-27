Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 429 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $109,230.68.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $322,056.99.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30.

NTRA stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.25. 439,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,943. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.63 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 114.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 564,045 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

