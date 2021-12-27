Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,729. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.32.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

