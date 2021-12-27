Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,874. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

