Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VERV stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 366,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,545. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.39.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

