Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires 2,743 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,760,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 258,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 202,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.68. 188,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,550,702. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $158.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

