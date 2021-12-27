Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 1,435 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $166.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.40 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

