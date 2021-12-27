Insight 2811 Inc. Has $50.69 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,753 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 29.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $85.50. 9,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,066. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.