Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 4%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.80 and last traded at $121.80. Approximately 1,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,437,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.81.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $134.75. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,059 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

